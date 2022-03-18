Just a day ahead of Holi celebrations, the ISKCON Radhakanta temple at Dhaka in Bangladesh has allegedly been vandalised by miscreants.

A 200-strong mob on Thursday evening allegedly vandalised and looted the ISKCON Radhakanta temple at Dhaka in Bangladesh.

Many people who were in the temple reportedly sustained injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, vice-president of ISKCON India Radharaman Das said, “It’s a very unfortunate incident that took place on the eve of Dol Yatra and Holi celebrations. Just a few days ago, the United Nations had passed a resolution declaring March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.”

Also read: Ukrainian counterattacks stalled Russian advances: UK

Notably, last year a Durga Puja pandal was vandalised by miscreants in Bangladesh that triggered communal violence in the neighbouring country.

Today at night another ISKCON temple come under attacked and destoryed the boundary wall. Attackers are trying to grab the whole temple at Wari, Old Dhaka, Bangladesh.17/03/2022. Last year a ISKCON Temple were came under attacked in Noakhali, Bbanglades. pic.twitter.com/LszCqSJuNK — Pandit Pradip Chandra (?????? ?????? ??????) (@PradipChandra7) March 17, 2022