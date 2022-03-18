The counter-offensives launched by the Ukrainian armed forces have stalled the advances of the invading Russian forces.

This was stated by the ministry of defence of the United Kingdom.

The defence ministry of United Kingdom has stated that the Russian forces are struggling with logistics.

“They (Russia) are not being able to provide food and fuel to advancing forces due to the efforts of the Ukrainian military,” UK’s defence ministry said.

The British intelligence services have also claimed that Russia has thus far failed to establish air superiority over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force has claimed that it destroyed at least fourteen Russian aerial units on Thursday.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine’s air defence destroyed seven aircraft, one helicopter, three UAVs, and three cruise missiles.

On the other hand, Ukraine has once again requested the Red Cross to urge Russia to collect dead bodies of its fallen soldiers.

Russia has not attempted to contact the Ukrainian government to extradite the bodies of its troops, Ukraine’s deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Meanwhile, the world health organisation (WHO) has stated that Russia has attacked medical institutions 43 times since the start of its all-out war against Ukraine.

Director-General of WHO – Tedros Adan Gebreesus spoke at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, saying that strikes on medical facilities violate international humanitarian laws.