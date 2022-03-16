The Ukrainian military, on Wednesday, launched a counter-offensive at the Russia-occupied city of Kherson in south Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military reportedly launched a counter-offensive at the Kherson international airport, which is under the control of invading Russian forces.

According to reports, a number of Russian military helicopters and armoured vehicles were destroyed in the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Satellite images released from Planet Labs, show that the Ukrainian strike “set on fire, or destroyed, at least three helicopters and military vehicles stationed at the airport”.

Also read: Ukraine war: Russian forces ‘take patients as hostage’ in Mariupol hospital, Fox News journo killed in shelling

This was the second major Ukrainian attack in as many weeks on this base.

A number of Russian helicopters, can be clearly seen going up in flames on one of the base’s main ramps.

Meanwhile, in a shocking report coming in from war-ravaged country of Ukraine, the invading Russian forces have taken patients at a Mariupol hospital as hostage.

The Russian forces have “taken patients and medical staff as hostage” at a hospital in under-siege city of Mariupol in south Ukraine.

Also read: Amid heavy Russian bombardment, PMs of Poland, Slovenia & Czech Republic visit Ukrainian capital Kyiv

This was informed by the Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Governor of Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine – Pavlo Kyrylenko – said that the invading Russian troops entered a hospital on the outskirts of Mariupol.

“Russians drove 400 people from neighbouring houses to the hospital and they can’t leave,” he said.