The Prime Ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday.

This visit of the PMs of Ukraine’s neighbouring countries – Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic – to Kyiv came amid heavy bombardment of the city by Russian forces.

The PMs of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic reaffirmed their support for Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

“We are here to admire your fight against such a cruel aggressor (Russia). This invasion has to stop,” PM of Poland – Mateusz Morawiecki said.

“The main goal of our visit and the main message of our mission is to say to our Ukrainian friends that they are not alone, that Europe stands with you,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky briefed the EU leaders on the latest military and humanitarian situation and the negotiations with Russia.

“They are shelling everywhere. Not only Kyiv but also the western areas,” Zelensky told the three visiting EU leaders.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is likely to travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO allies to discuss bolstering support for Ukraine in fending off Russia’s unprovoked invasion.