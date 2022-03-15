In a shocking report coming in from war-ravaged country of Ukraine, the invading Russian forces have taken patients at a Mariupol hospital as hostage. 

According to ground reports, the Russian forces have “taken patients and medical staff as hostage” at a hospital in under-siege city of Mariupol in south Ukraine. 

This was informed by the Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine on Tuesday. 

Governor of Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine – Pavlo Kyrylenko – said that the invading Russian troops entered a hospital on the outskirts of Mariupol.  

“Russians drove 400 people from neighbouring houses to the hospital and they can’t leave,” he said. 

On the other hand, two more journalists working in Ukraine lost their lives on Tuesday. 

A Ukrainian journalist and a Fox News video journalist were killed in Russian artillery shelling. 

Ukrainian journalist Kuvshynova and Fox News video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski were killed in a Russian artillery shelling while reporting in Horenka near Kyiv.  

Another journalist Benjamin Hall sustained injuries in the incident and has been hospitalized. 

