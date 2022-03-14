A pregnant woman and her baby have died after a maternity hospital at Mariupol in Ukraine, where she was supposed to deliver her baby, was bombed by the invading Russian forces.

Pictures and videos of the woman being evacuated by Ukrainian armed personnel to an ambulance went viral in the social media last week that portrayed the horror of the war.

The images showed the woman stroking her bloodied lower abdomen while being rescued.

It was among the most brutal moments so far in Russia’s 19-day-old war on Ukraine.

The hospital, the woman was evacuated to another hospital, which was also close to the frontline, where doctors worked hard to keep the woman and her baby alive.

Realising she was losing her baby, medics said that she cried out to them: “Kill me now.”

Surgeon Timur Marin found the woman’s pelvis crushed and hip detached.

Medics delivered the baby via cesarean section, but it showed “no signs of life,” the surgeon was quoted as saying by news agency AP.