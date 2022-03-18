New Delhi: Two renowned conservationists from Assam have been selected for this year’s Earth Hour Conservation Heroes.

They are Purnima Devi Barman and ‘Forest Man of India’ Jadav Payeng.

Powered by people, Earth Hour is one of the largest environmental movements in the world.

Purnima Devi Barman is a wildlife biologist who is known for her conservation work with the greater adjutant stork, locally as the Hargila.

Barman is also the founder of the Hargila Army, an all-female conservation initiative.

The other recipient of the honour is the Forest Man of India, Jadav “Molai” Payeng.

He is an environmental activist and forestry worker from Majuli.

He is known among the masses as in the past few decades, he planted and tended trees on a sandbar of the river Brahmaputra turning it into a forest reserve.

The forest was named Molai forest, located in Kokilamukh of Jorhat in Assam.

Payeng was also honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India.

“This year as we continue adapting our lives to the impacts of COVID-19 and the catastrophic events of the past two years, Earth Hour 2022 aims to signal to Shape Our Future. It will herald a new era that puts people and the planet first”, a statement from the WWF read.

Joining the movement, Harmony and Hope Ambassador,

Shantanu Moitra and leading Bollywood playback singer Mohit Chauhan have created the Earth Hour India anthem.

The statement added, “The anthem highlighted that the biggest chance to act towards a safer and better future for all highlighting that now is our biggest chance to act towards a safer and better future for all.”

Shantanu Moitra sharing his experience working on the anthem said, “The Earth Hour anthem is the binding force for everyone to be part of this global movement. I want to thank Mohit Chauhan who has lent his voice to this noble cause. Lyrics written by Tanveer Ghazi share the sentiments of people to protect nature before it is too late.”

He further added, “As the Harmony and Hope Ambassador for WWF India, I request everyone to participate, no matter where you are, and make Earth Hour 2022 incredibly successful! We as individuals have the power to #ShapeOurFuture by bringing attention to the grave issues our planet is currently facing.”

Mohit Chauhan said, “I’m very glad to be part of Earth Hour through the Earth Hour anthem. I look forward to millions getting together this Earth Hour, to support and act for our mother nature.”

The statement further added that Earth Hour has transformed over the years and has taken the messaging to protect and conserve our planet beyond the hour. “It is the only movement in the world that connects people worldwide with a common cause and mission”, the statement read.

Ravi Singh, Secretary-General and CEO of WWF India, said, “Earth Hour is an important step forward in our lives every year. Spend this hour to meditate and think on positive actions that we can take, individually and collectively, to better the environment.”

Earth Hour 2022 will be observed on Saturday, March 26 at 8:30 pm.

Earth Hour is WWF’s flagship global environmental movement. Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses, and organizations in more than 190 countries and territories to take tangible environmental action.

Historically, Earth Hour has focused on the climate crisis, but more recently, Earth Hour has strived to also bring the pressing issue of nature loss to the fore. The aim is to create an unstoppable movement for nature, as it did when the world came together to tackle climate change. The movement recognizes the role of individuals in creating solutions to the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges and harnesses the collective power of its millions of supporters to drive change.