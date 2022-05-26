Guwahati: The forest department has finally tranquillized a water buffalo that had strayed into the Kharguli area of Guwahati.

The water buffalo was spotted first on Wednesday by locals of the Kharguli area.

By evening, the forest department reached the area and tracked the buffalo near a construction site.

Following this, the department suspected that the buffalo might be a wild buffalo who might have strayed out of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

Sources from the forest department informed that the tranquillization process of the buffalo was attempted on Wednesday evening but since the animal was on the river bank area, it was halted.

“We halted the process as there were chances of the buffalo falling into the river but we kept track of the animal till Thursday”, the source added.

The source then stated that on Thursday afternoon, the buffalo was finally tranquillized and recovered safely.

The buffalo will now be kept at the Assam State Zoo for observation and then will be released to the wild after confirmation of its origin.

It may be mentioned that no injuries or any sort of damages were reported while the buffalo was straying out in the streets of Guwahati.