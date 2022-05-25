The Indian Tea Association (ITA) has expressed concern over the current flood situation in Barak Valley of Assam.

The ITA has stated that the flood situation in Barak Valley of Assam has further aggravated crisis in the tea industry, which is already reeling under economic turmoil.

The Indian tea association has further said that road communication between Barak Valley and Brahmaputra Valley has been disrupted due to floods.

The disruption in road communication between the two valleys in Assam has affected the supply of essentials inputs and dispatch of teas from the tea estates.

The ITA has stated that the tea gardens in Barak Valley of Assam may soon witness shortage of essentials including petroleum.

The population residing in the tea gardens of Barak Valley in Assam is likely to face shortage of food soon if the flood situation doesn’t improve, the ITA feared.