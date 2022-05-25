The Meghalaya government has failed to comply with the directions issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in regards to the issue of illegal coal mining in the state.

This was stated in the preliminary report that has been submitted by justice (retd) BP Katakey before the Meghalaya high court.

The preliminary findings in the 41-page report revealed the failure of the Meghalaya government to check illegal coal mining.

According to the report, the Meghalaya government, except for notifying the Meghalaya Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules 2022, failed to comply with the directions issued by the Supreme Court and also the NGT.

The preliminary report also made several recommendations, including implementation of outstanding directions.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya high court has expressed regret at the non-compliance of the directions issued by the Supreme Court and also the NGT.

The Meghalaya hight court has further directed the state government to address the recommendation made in the justice BP Katakey report immediately.

The Meghalaya high court further asked justice BP Katakey to continue monitoring implementation of the recommendations.

Justice BP Katakey will also look into the implementation of the outstanding directions issued by the Supreme Court and the NGT to the Meghalaya government.