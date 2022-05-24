The Meghalaya government has ordered a third party audit to investigate the collapse of the dome of the under-construction assembly building of the state.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

“A third party audit will investigate the matter concerning the collapse of the dome,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma visited the under-construction assembly building on Tuesday to inspect the damage.

A high-power committee meeting was also held after the on-site inspection.

Also read: Northeast Now impact: ‘Illegal’ u-turn crossing at Rukminigaon in Guwahati barricaded

In a shocking incident, the dome of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township collapsed on Sunday.

The dome was installed recently.

Meghalaya PWD (building) executive engineer – Ransom Sutnga informed that the dome collapsed because of faulty design.

The official further added that it will take at least two weeks to clear the debris and a new design, a lighter one, will be ready in eight to nine months.

The building is being constructed by Uttar Pradesh-based Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd, and the total cost is Rs 127 crore.