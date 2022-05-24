The Guwahati traffic police has barricaded the ‘illegal’ u-turn crossing at Rukminigaon area in Guwahati of Assam.

This ‘illegal’ u-turn crossing had caused much inconvenience for vehicles, as two-wheelers violated all traffic norms while traversing through this point.

Before putting up a barricade with bamboos, two-wheelers here, to get to the other side of the road, used to make a u-turn through a road divider, which almost flattened over the course of time.

Such u-turns by two-wheelers at such an unexpected location had caused nuisance and problems for other vehicles.

Earlier, Northeast Now had reported on how two-wheelers in Guwahati were flouting traffic rules in broad daylight at near Rukminigaon Bridge over Bahini River.

Rukmini Gaon area in Guwahati is located just 2 kilometres away from the Dispur capital complex and witnesses heavy movement of traffic throughout the day.