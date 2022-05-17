Traffic rules seems to have gone for a toss at Rukminigaon area in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam.

Two-wheelers in Guwahati seems to be in no need of following traffic rules when they traverse through the Rukminigaon area of the city.

If you are heading towards Khanapara from Paltan Bazaar side along the GS Road, make a halt just after crossing the Rukminigaon bridge over the Bahini River.

You will be surprised to see how two-wheelers in Guwahati have been flouting traffic rules in broad daylight.

Two-wheelers here, to get to the other side of the road, make a u-turn through a road divider, which almost flattened over the course of time.

Such u-turns by two-wheelers at such an unexpected location have been causing nuisance and problems for other vehicles.

Not just nuisance, such acts also tend to increase the risks of accident in the area. It needs to be mentioned that most of the accidents in the city are usually a result of traffic rule violators and people who usually do not know most of the road rules.

The Guwahati traffic police and Assam PWD are needed to into the matter at the earliest to avert a tragic incident.