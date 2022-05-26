Guwahati: Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque on Thursday said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statements are not important but the Constitution of India is.

Speaking about the recent comments on madrasas made by the Chief Minister, Khaleque said that by making such religious and communal comments, the CM himself has violated the oath he took while taking charge.

“A CM represents everyone in the state irrespective of religion. He is not supposed to ascertain one’s religion or caste”, he added.

“He made a mistake by shutting down government-run madrasas which played a major role in bringing Muslims into the mainstream. The constitution has given all communities to set up their religious places”, he added.

He added that India’s first President, Rajendra Prasad studied in a madrasa as well as many other such prominent personalities.

“I believe that such statements by the Chief Minister should not be of any importance as we follow the Constitution of India”, he added.

Khaleque further added, “Although the Chief Minister says that he wants Muslim youth to be doctors or engineers if you look at his books, his statements contradict.”

He added that if more Muslims become doctors or engineers, the CM terms it an intrusion.