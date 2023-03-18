Guwahati: Guwahati Police have arrested three people including a woman from Fatasil Ambari in Assam’s Guwahati for allegedly honey-trapping a temple priest and blackmailing him with obscene videos sent via WhatsApp.

The incident happened in the Fatasil Ambari area of the city. The arrested accused have been identified as Pramod Tiwari, Rajni Kothari and Bhavojit Sen.

Police said Rajni lured priest Bhagirathi Shastri and befriended him. She made video calls to the priest on WhatsApp.

She then recorded the entire session and allegedly tried to extort money from him by threatening to make the videos and photos public on social media platforms if he didn’t pay a huge amount of money.

The priest subsequently approached Fatasil Police Station in Guwahati and filed a First Information Report (FIR).

The police then arrested Pramod Tiwari and Rajni Kothari from Fancy Bazar on Thursday and produced them in court on Friday.

Bhavojit Sen was apprehended on the same day, and took the trio into police custody for five days.