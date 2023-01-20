Guwahati: A special team of Guwahati City Police made a major bust at Khanapara, seizing a consignment of 320 kgs of cannabis from a truck.

The cannabis was hidden in secret chambers in the truck bearing registration number NL01K3095.

The police informed that one Thongiya Mog of Tripura was arrested in connection with the incident.

Speaking about the seizure, Joint Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta said that it was a significant achievement for the City Police, and further investigation is pending.

He informed that the alleged smugglers had tried a new method of smuggling in contrabands and this time, they made a different type of cabin on the truck so that they could sneak in the ganja or cannabis.

Mahanta said that the intelligence report they had indicated that the truck had contrabands in it but it took them a lot to figure out where exactly the items were.

He further added that all contraband was Manipuri ganja and further details into it are being looked into by the police. One person has been nabbed and more are soon to be arrested.

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug derived from the Cannabis plant. It is used for recreational and medicinal purposes, including reducing anxiety and managing pain. Despite its legal status in certain countries, it is still widely smuggled and sold on the black market due to its high demand.

It is illegal in India, except for limited medical and research purposes. The worth of cannabis in India is highly dependent on the quality and quantity of the product, as well as the location of the sale.