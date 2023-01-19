Guwahati: The Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden in Guwahati has welcomed two new guests bringing smiles and happiness to the zoo authorities.

Lioness Rani gave birth to two healthy cubs on Tuesday.

The cubs are yet to be named and their gender is yet to be ascertained.

Mother Rani is seven-year-old and the father to the cubs is Leo. The duo was brought to the Guwahati zoo from Gujarat as part of an exchange program earlier.

With this, the number of lions at the Assam state zoo has increased to seven. While four of them were brought from outside the state, three were born at the zoo.

The zoo authorities are keeping a close watch on the mother and cubs and ensuring all kinds of safety for the newborn cubs.

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary took to Twitter to inform the news. “Glad to have received the news of lioness Rani in Assam State Zoo giving birth to two cubs today. I congratulate all the officials of Assam State Zoo. Directed officials to take all necessary steps for ensuring the well-being of newborn cubs,” he said.

The Assam State Zoo located in the Japorigog area in Guwahati is home to around 1276 animals.