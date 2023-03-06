WhatsApp is looking to prevent spam and nuisance callers from disturbing users on the communication platform.

A new feature being developed by WhatsApp could do just that, by allowing users to silence calls from unknown numbers on the platform.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android contains code for a feature that will allow users to silence calls from phone numbers that are not saved in the users’ address book.

Once enabled, the setting will silence calls from unknown users without completely blocking them, as the calls will still be displayed in the list of calls received and in the notification area.

The feature could come in handy to eliminate scam and spam calls on the service, and users can always choose to call an unknown caller back if they leave a message.

Moreover, the setting could also protect users in Communities where the phone number of the creator is always visible.

WhatsApp has yet to provide details on when the new setting to silence unknown callers will be rolled out to all users.

However, the feature is expected to make its way to iOS and the desktop app, once it is made available for Android users.