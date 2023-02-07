WhatsApp is working to improve the platform by introducing a lot of features for both Android and iOS.

While the platform already offers sufficient features to keep people hooked to the app for exchanging messages and other things, it still seems to have a lot of ideas to make it much user friendly.

The platform is working to improve the original photo quality sharing option and other features, which are visible in the beta version of the app.

Here is a list of three major features that WhatsApp could release soon.

Original photo quality

Reportedly, WhatsApp will soon let you share images in their original size. Currently, the platform compresses the image quality as it saves your mobile data and even helps you share the images at a faster rate. The app will provide an option to select original quality before sharing the images with anyone. So, the messaging app will reportedly give quality options before you share images with anyone. It is currently unknown when this feature will arrive, but WaBetaInfo has reported that WhatsApp plans to offer in a future update.

Media sharing limit increased

WhatsApp now lets beta testers share up to 100 images with contacts. According to the details shared by WaBetaInfo, people who are using the beta version of the app can share a lot of images in one go with the limit being set to 30.

Transfer chat history more seamlessly

WhatsApp will allow you to transfer chat history to a new Android phone without using Google Drive. Users will be able to just use QR codes to transfer chats.

However, it is still unknown when this feature will be released for the stable version of WhatsApp.