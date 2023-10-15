Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated the commissioning of the Leechubagan reservoir with a 4.5 lakh litre distribution capacity daily in Guwahati, Assam.

The reservoir is a part of the JICA Assisted South Central Guwahati Water Supply Project aimed to provide clean and safe drinking water to the residents of Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a wide distribution network spanning 130 kilometres has been established to facilitate the distribution of water from the reservoir.

The Leechubagan Distribution Zone is expected to provide water to approximately 20,000 households, he said adding that while the overall Leechubagan Zone will be commissioned in 3 phases, the first phase was commissioned on Sunday.

This initial phase will comprise 7 District Metering Areas (DMA), which will cater potable water to 6,500 households in the Distribution Zone.