Guwahati: All Assam Principals’ Summit and Inauguration Ceremony of AICTE IDEA (Idea Development, Evaluation & Application) Lab will be held on May 28, 2022, at the Girijananda Chowdhury Group of Institute premises in Guwahati.

The summit is organized for the Principals of Schools, Colleges and Polytechnic Institutes to interact and put forward their views on the theme “Scope of skill development through IDEA Lab under NEP 2020”.

The GIMT-Guwahati is the first institute in North-Eastern India to be honoured with the establishment and functioning of the AICTE IDEA Lab.

AICTE IDEA Labs are being established across the country.

The labs are being set to encourage students for application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fundamentals towards enhanced hands-on experience, learning by doing and even product visualization.