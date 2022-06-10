In earlier part of 2022, Free Fire collaborated with BTS and filled the game with assortment of themed collectibles, including skins, emotes, and more.

Most prominent among all the items was the themed outfits based on the members of the band.

Previously, these were available for exchange using BTS crystals.

However, not every user managed to collect enough of them.

Later, due to high demand, the cosmetics released as part of the partnership were relaunched in the new Luck Royale on Indian server.

Now, gamers can invest diamonds and procure items that they previously missed.

Also read : Get V badge for Free Fire ID in India (June 2022), know how here

Get BTS bundle in Free Fire MAX using BTS crystals (June 2022), here’s how:

Free Fire MAX x BTS exclusive items are back.

Developers have provided yet another chance to the players to obtain the previously missed items.

These are available from the recent Luck Royale.

The event features a cosmetics along with the BTS crystal that can be utilized to obtain the bundle.

However, this event is expensive, with players needing to invest 40 diamonds per spin.

To balance this off, Garena has offered Purple Coins that can be exchanged for items from the exchange section of the store.

Also read : How to obtain Free Fire MAX Legendary Rampage bundle

Prize pool for BTS Royale:

BTS Crystal

Easy Peasy emote

Winner Throw emote

Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless

Blush Flush Backpack

True Charm Loot Box

Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare

Sports Car – Golder Undaunted

10x Purple Coins

5x Purple Coins

3x Purple Coins

2x Purple Coins

1x Purple Coin

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Follow the steps to make spins:

Also read : How to change your name for free in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Step 1: Open Luck Royale section by selecting the given option.

Step 2: Next, they can select BTS Royale and make spins until they receive a BTS Crystal or have collected enough coins.

Players can later exchange the coins for a Crystal.

How to get BTS outfit in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Gamers can access the event tab and select the BTS Bundle Up event.

Step 2: They can press the Go To button to access the event interface and use the crystal.

Step 3: Users can use the BTS Crystal to randomly obtain one of the seven BTS outfits.

Also read : Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 10: Tidebreaker Surge Bundle and Redeem Latest FF Reward