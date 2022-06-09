Garena has released old and rare cosmetics for its Free Fire player giving them a chance to obtain previously released items. With this, Garena has also brought back several legendary Rampage Bundles on the game’s Indian server.

Players will also get an added advantage of the items available in the Moco Store which would reward for a particular number of spins.

But the drawback for this would seem that the four bundles available on the spinning wheel are part of the Grand Prizes. For this players may obtain only one of them.

Garena offers Rampage Bundles in Moco Store in Free Fire MAX (India server)

Garena has brought back its Rampage Bundles for Free Fire MAX at the Moco Store but only for a limited period of time. This started officially on June 7 2022.

With this players will have to spend diamonds making spins and acquiring the desired bundle and gun skin by 13 June 2022.

In terms of the prize, four items in the prize pool are fixed but the two remainings would depend on the players’ choice.

Of the prize, one can be sought from the Grand Prizes and another one from the Bonus.

The available options in each category are as follows:

Grand Prizes in the Moco Store

Hunger Strike

Vermilion Whirlwind

Venom Touch

AN94 – Cataclysm

Plague Phantom

M4A1 – Cataclysm

Bonus Prizes in the Moco Store

Vector – Taunting Smile

Name Change Card

AC80 – Fury Tribe

Verdant Soul backpack

SPAS12 – Abyssal

Dangerous game emote

After the selection, the following reward pools will be displayed along with two previously selected items:

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 June 2022)

Similar to the Faded Wheel, the reward guaranteed within a specific number of attempts makes this luck royale ahead of other available options.

Steps to collecting the rewards through Moco Store in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: After accessing the Luck Royale tab in Free Fire MAX, users should select the Moco Store option

Step 2: Subsequently, players should select an item through each of the two reward pools and confirm the selection to proceed ahead.

Step 3: Gamers must make spins using diamonds until they have procured the desired rewards.

The cost of each subsequent spin will increase as the item is not repeated:

First spin: 9 diamonds

Second spin: 19 diamonds

Third spin: 49 diamonds

Fourth spin: 99 diamonds

Fifth spin: 199 diamonds

Sixth spin: 499 diamonds

Consequently, users can receive a bundle, a bonus prize, and other items for 874 diamonds.

