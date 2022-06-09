Changing the in-game name or nickname of several players tend to be one of the main requirements in Free Fire MAX and it requires users to spend diamonds or purchase a name change card which many are not be able to afford.

Because of this, many players tend to seek methods which would allow them to change names at no cost.

For doing so, a player needs to either get free diamonds or a free name card.

Here are a few ways that may help you in the task of changing names in Free Fire MAX:

Free name change card

New users can get their hands on a free Name Change Card which is gifted by the game as the Newbie Deluxe Sign-In Gifts.

Players falling under this category should sign in for the first time on the day one of their joining the game to instantly obtain a Name Change Card at no cost as a gift.

However, there are chances for existing players of obtaining a gift card for a name change by completing certain tasks which the game brings from time to time.

2.Free diamonds

To obtain free diamonds, the Google Opinion Rewards application is among the well-known option in many countries that is quite easy to use.

It uses surveys to provide rewards to users in the form of Google Play Credits.

It works after a player has downloaded the app and has set up their profiles by answering the given questions. Once he or she gets the credits, they can accumulate the credits and use them to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX directly.

These credits can also be used for other purchases.

The Steps for changing names in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire Max players should follow the following steps to change their names

Step 1: After opening the game the user needs to visit the profile section by clicking on the top-left corner

Step 2: After that the icon next to their existing username or nickname should be clicked

Step 3: Following this there should be a ‘Change Nickname’ dialog pop-up on their screen

Step 4: On the pop-up, players can then enter their desired name and done

The process would either cost them a name change card or 390 diamonds

The option needs to be selected by the players

