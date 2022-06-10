What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for June 10, 2022:

  1. WLKQ-FJSF-A9RW – Arctic blue
  2. DLXR-NYN8-89VQ – 30 C4 Tokens
  3. NULP-M4Q3-FNTK – 10 C4 Tokens
  4. 3YFH-UTW6-LA76 – Custom Room
  5. PY97-5D4F-FSSY – Bonus 50 Points
  6. R8E9-5UZT-9X4B – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
  7. NGHQ-PKT4-A7CG – 1xWeapon Royale Voucher
  8. 8JYY-2H7E-PZF5 – Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
  9. 7RHM-FWS8-A9SL – 3x Incubator Voucher
  10. GYT9-9CEB-824C – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
  11. SZ2H-NLJF-WHK8 – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
  12. 9XSF-HGFW-58ZM – Poker MP40
  13. EPBU-CCNV-VC52 – Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
  14. ZDFX-5WJQ-KYX7 – Gloo Wall Skin
  15. DUYT-XY8L-D78T – Triple Captain power-up
  16. SX7T-SNME-ED5X – 3x Incubator Voucher
  17. QCGU-WRNB-AXRH – Bonus 100 Points
  18. AFM9-AR6R-F7DC – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
  19. BXUD-TLJ7-A3GQ – Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Diamond Royale Vouchers 10th June 2022

  1. Z2FB-HASU-3VXS
  2. 4UBY-XPTW-ERES
  3. FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9
  4. BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
  5. L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
  6. TPNA-MS84-ZE8E
  7. 26JT-3G6R-QVAV
  8. A46N-U6UF-Q2JP
  9. 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
  10. FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
  11. RHUV-SWWV-N9G4
  12. FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP
  13. 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5
  14. 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB
  15. XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ
  16. AMCT-7DU2-K2U2
  17. LQ6Q-2A95-G29F
  18. HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H
  19. QA97-CXS2-J0F0
  20. W73D-61AW-NGL2
  21. UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U
  22. NLCB-6S92-K2DE

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Weapon loot crates

  1. ZZTA-FJEN-EMF6
  2. PDEE-PGQ8-5MQF
  3. 7W2V-C7Z3-VLKG
  4. VYSZ-PFCK-3DLQ
  5. CM2W-Z8CX-GLX6
  6. HIA7-875V-H4IO
  7. QZ60-BTWS-EX5K
  8. LD69-775W-5QJY
  9. B3MU-2C24-LWA7
  10. KNZJ-92UM-YBNV
  11. GZX2-RYQL-QE8T
  12. 5975-73T5-CHL2
  13. 37PB-F724-P729
  14. KCS3-E5UC-Z7LA
  15. 36HT-BXRZ-XERU
  16. TAPE-DXHB-3DAG
  17. MYQS-QX2J-CT2X
  18. MGDP-FCFV-YXYX
  19. U5B4-MVGY-P69J
  20. KJB7-GVHG-K9LE
  21. NUK9-Q29L-SHNZ
  22. JEDT-NFMX-AY7Q

