What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for June 10, 2022:

WLKQ-FJSF-A9RW – Arctic blue DLXR-NYN8-89VQ – 30 C4 Tokens NULP-M4Q3-FNTK – 10 C4 Tokens 3YFH-UTW6-LA76 – Custom Room PY97-5D4F-FSSY – Bonus 50 Points R8E9-5UZT-9X4B – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate NGHQ-PKT4-A7CG – 1xWeapon Royale Voucher 8JYY-2H7E-PZF5 – Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate 7RHM-FWS8-A9SL – 3x Incubator Voucher GYT9-9CEB-824C – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate SZ2H-NLJF-WHK8 – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate 9XSF-HGFW-58ZM – Poker MP40 EPBU-CCNV-VC52 – Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate ZDFX-5WJQ-KYX7 – Gloo Wall Skin DUYT-XY8L-D78T – Triple Captain power-up SX7T-SNME-ED5X – 3x Incubator Voucher QCGU-WRNB-AXRH – Bonus 100 Points AFM9-AR6R-F7DC – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher BXUD-TLJ7-A3GQ – Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Diamond Royale Vouchers 10th June 2022

Z2FB-HASU-3VXS 4UBY-XPTW-ERES FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9 BKSK-ECCM-JZEB L8LN-F5WK-2YPN TPNA-MS84-ZE8E 26JT-3G6R-QVAV A46N-U6UF-Q2JP 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8 FAG4-LHKD-92GZ RHUV-SWWV-N9G4 FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ AMCT-7DU2-K2U2 LQ6Q-2A95-G29F HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H QA97-CXS2-J0F0 W73D-61AW-NGL2 UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U NLCB-6S92-K2DE

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Weapon loot crates

ZZTA-FJEN-EMF6 PDEE-PGQ8-5MQF 7W2V-C7Z3-VLKG VYSZ-PFCK-3DLQ CM2W-Z8CX-GLX6 HIA7-875V-H4IO QZ60-BTWS-EX5K LD69-775W-5QJY B3MU-2C24-LWA7 KNZJ-92UM-YBNV GZX2-RYQL-QE8T 5975-73T5-CHL2 37PB-F724-P729 KCS3-E5UC-Z7LA 36HT-BXRZ-XERU TAPE-DXHB-3DAG MYQS-QX2J-CT2X MGDP-FCFV-YXYX U5B4-MVGY-P69J KJB7-GVHG-K9LE NUK9-Q29L-SHNZ JEDT-NFMX-AY7Q

