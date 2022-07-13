What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for July 14, 2022 :

Redeem Codes for Diamond Royale Vouchers

FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9

BKSK-ECCM-JZEB

L8LN-F5WK-2YPN

TPNA-MS84-ZE8E

26JT-3G6R-QVAV

A46N-U6UF-Q2JP

6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8

FAG4-LHKD-92GZ

FF Max Redeem Codes USA, Europe, Singapore Server

FBI8 YT8G VB7N

K2OG IUY6 T7EA

DQC2 VBJ3 IER8

FR6F SR4C EX4D

FF7V EB1N JRK5

F6OY 9H8I B2V7

FFN3 RM9T KY2L

F76T 5RDF SV8N

7KEL R6K8 M9P9

87FD YSTG AFQV

B1JI 82J7 635E

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for July 14, 2022

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

