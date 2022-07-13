What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.
Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for July 14, 2022 :
Redeem Codes for Diamond Royale Vouchers
- FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9
- BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
- L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
- TPNA-MS84-ZE8E
- 26JT-3G6R-QVAV
- A46N-U6UF-Q2JP
- 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
- FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
FF Max Redeem Codes USA, Europe, Singapore Server
- FBI8 YT8G VB7N
- K2OG IUY6 T7EA
- DQC2 VBJ3 IER8
- FR6F SR4C EX4D
- FF7V EB1N JRK5
- F6OY 9H8I B2V7
- FFN3 RM9T KY2L
- F76T 5RDF SV8N
- 7KEL R6K8 M9P9
- 87FD YSTG AFQV
- B1JI 82J7 635E
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for July 14, 2022
- FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
- FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
- FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
- HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
- FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
- C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
- F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- 5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
- SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
