The much awaiting OB35 version of the Free Fire has finally been announced and players are now just waiting for the latest update.

After several days of waiting, The release date of the OB35 patch has officially been announced.

As per the Battle in Style calendar on the Indian server, the Free Fire OB35 update will be available on July 20.

With the OB35, Garena is expected to introduce a new Clash Squad season to the game. The ranks will also be reset players will have to restart start the tier race again.

Apart from this, a new Gold Royale is expected to be released, and the current Antiquated Warrior Bundle will no longer be available.

On the release day of the Free Fire OB35 update, the servers of the are likely to be taken down.

The expected server downtime are:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (UTC +5:30)

End time: 5:30 PM IST (UTC +5:30)

However, the timings are expected and not yet confirmed. Players would receive an error message during the update period and once the update is done, the game will return back to normal but with more fun.

As per some sites, players with the new OB35 can expect the following things:

Two mystery characters – Silent Sentinel and Wall Brawl abilities

Hoot pet – Far-sighted ability

New SMG – Bizon

Changes in the overall UI

Introduction of game modes – Free for All, Droid Apocalypse, and Coin Clash

Alteration in the settings (Character voices)

