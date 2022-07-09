With the new Free Fire’s OB35 patch in line to be rolled out globally, players can now register for the Advance Server to enjoy new content of the popular battle royale game’s upcoming update.

The OB35 Advance Server is expected to remain active till July 14.

With this running in, the players are now looking to access unreleased as well as new characters.

Here is how you can access the unreleased Garena Free Fire OB35 Advance Server content and new characters:

Players need to download and activate the Advance Server APK if they want to access the unreleased content of the game.

The only way is to register for the Advance Server on the official website. You need to follow this link to find the step-by-step guide and get the Activation Code. For the APK file, get the link here.

After the players get the code and have entered the Advance Server, they can simply tap on the mail icon in the lobby to claim free diamonds. They will even get rank points.

These will allow them to get different items from the store.

Not just content, there will be new characters on offer for the players too.

Here are the steps to access the new characters on the Advance Server:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire Advance Server app – tap on the event section using the “calendar” icon from the lobby.

Step 2: There will be a series of Advance Server events featuring diamonds and other free rewards. Tap on the “Daily Login” event to view the two new characters available

Step 3: Click on the “Claim” button to acquire both the characters. They will both be free

Step 4: After this, equip the one you need from the “character” section and play matches to understand the new abilities

