Free Fire MAX is a prominent battle royale game.

The game – Free Fire MAX – has been downloaded a million times, with the help of its premium quality graphics and great dynamics.

Gamers experience exhilarating survival with weapon like assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs, and shotguns.

However, with such a wide array of weapons, sometimes players find it difficult to choose the appropriate weapon for themselves.

Also Read: BGMI Redeem Codes Today 9 July 2022 100% Working : Free UC, Rewards

Players who play more in ranked mode always try to keep their stats on the better side.

This includes having a high K/D ratio and a good headshot percentage.

Players with a good K/D ratio and headshot percentage can easily attain the tag of a pro player.

Also Read : Free Fire Advance Server OB35 : APK download guide

Stats

Source : Free Fire Max

Ranked Stats

Source : Free Fire Max

CS Career

Also Read : Free Fire : Advance Server OB35 APK download link and Steps for Android devices

Source : Free Fire Max

Monthly Income

Also Read : List of companies owned by India’s richest man Gautam Adani

Source : Social Blade

Youtube Channel Link (Munna bhai gaming)

Source : Youtube

Also Read : Meet Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty , a classic example of beauty with brains