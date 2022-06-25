Free Fire MAX is a prominent battle royale game.

The game – Free Fire MAX – has been downloaded a million times, with the help of its premium quality graphics and great dynamics.

Gamers experience exhilarating survival with weapon like assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs, and shotguns.

However, with such a wide array of weapons, sometimes players find it difficult to choose the appropriate weapon for themselves.

Players who play more in ranked mode always try to keep their stats on the better side.

This includes having a high K/D ratio and a good headshot percentage.

Players with a good K/D ratio and headshot percentage can easily attain the tag of a pro player.

Top 5 tips for maintaining 3+ K/D ratio

1) Pick the safer landing spots

2) Master snipers or marksman rifles

3) Avoid rushing unnecessarily

4) Survive till the end

5) Confirm the kill

