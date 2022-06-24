What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for June 25, 2022 :

G4B5 TJGS RE8D

SXQ2 DR3T 4G5H

J6I8 YHG5 JKI6

FI87 6TGW 34HY

587Y 6TWF 3HJ4

K5TY OH98 7Y6D

EH5N 6M78 OU98

F78K M9L8 LP0O

LKM9 87K6 5I48

372T RED9 SXC1

FRQ4 I3SE IDQC

FF65 TRF2 V35Y

76HY 87UJ NU8J

KIO0 C8S7 A4Q3

1ESD 23FE 3FT5

C2XF SW76 G8EJ

FV2G 3Y4H 5B6J

5POE NDS7 X8Y7

T6FT AY3V BQ9U

NIJ2 K34I U5R4

