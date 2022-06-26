BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 26 June 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.
The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.
Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.
Also read : BGMI Update: 2.1 patch to be releasing in mid-July?
We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 26 June 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.
Also read : Wordle Today, June 26 2022: Get The Answer, Hints
BGMI Redeem Codes 26 June 2022 Today:
57HVK-DSKF-AWEK – Vehicle Skin
5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM26U – UMP9 Skin
KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
R89FPLM9S – Companion
BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
Also read : 39th anniversary of the day India became World Cup champions for the first time
|Redeem Code
|Benefit
|TJXFTNLZMYS
|Assassin Suit/ Bottom
|BVDJZBZ8NC
|Free PAN Skin
|LEVKIN2QPCZ
|Racer Set (Gold)
|DKJU9GTDSM
|2000 Silver Fragments
|EKJONARKJO
|Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M420 Gun Skins
|BAPPZBZXF5
|UMP-45 Gun Skin
|VETREL2IMHX
|Bumble Bee Set
|TQIZBZ76F
|Motor Vehicle Skin
|TIFZBHZK4A
|Legendary Outfit
|RNUZBZ9QQ
|Random Outfit
|SD31G84FCC
|AKM Skin
|KARZBZYTR
|Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
|ZADROT5QLHP
|Stealth Brigade Set
|JJCZCDZJ9U
|Golden Pan
|BBKTZEZET3
|Leo Set Legendary Outfit
|TIFZBHZK4A
|Legendary Outfit
|BBKRZBZBF9
|Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
|UCBYSD600
|600 UC
|SD20Z66XHH
|SCAR-L Gun Skin
|BBVNZBZ4M9
|Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
|DKJU5LMBPY
|Free Silver Fragments
|MIDASBUY
|Get a free rename card & room card
|BBKVZBZ6FW
|2 Red Tea Popularity
|BOBR3IBMT
|Desert Ranger Set
|R89FPLM9S
|Get Free Companion
|SIWEST4YLXR
|Assassin Suit/ Assassin Bottom
|BMTCZBZMFS
|Pretty in Pink set
Pretty in Pink Headpiece
Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today 26 June 2022 : Here’s how to redeem code