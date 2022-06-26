Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, June 26, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (June 26) Wordle 372 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 372 Hints And Answer Today, June 26 :

Today’s Wordle answer ends with a “Y”.

This word only has one vowel.

The first four letters make the name of a popular map from 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 26 June 2022 :

The Wordle Word 372 answer for 26 June 2022 is “RUSTY“. This word of the day was quite tricky as it is uncommon.

