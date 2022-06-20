Battlegrounds Mobile India might soon see its fourth major update in 2022 with its 2.1 patch.

The new update is expected to be released in between July 13 and July. The release date according to www.sportskeeda.com might possibly be July 15.

What may be part of the 2.1 patch updates has been seen in bits and parts as many content creators cooperating with Krafton, the creator of the game, have been issuing them as leaks.

These leaks somehow give a picture of what might be in the new update that may get the players’ stick on to their mobiles more.

Also read : BGMI Redeem Codes Today 20 June 2022 : BGMI M12 Royal Pass and Free Rewards

Some possible updates are as follows:

New firearms – Lynx AMR and AC VAL Revamped control buttons and UI New mini-map changes Tactical Backpack New Gaming Center and Shopping Center in Cheer Park Major bug fix Shotgun attachment – Quick Loader Throwable – Blue Zone grenade Month 13 Royale Pass First Anniversary event Cycle 3 Season 7 Secret Cave in Livik New health utilities

Also read : Free Fire MAX : 2B Gamer ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022