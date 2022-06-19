Free Fire MAX is a prominent battle royale game.
The game – Free Fire MAX – has been downloaded a million times, with the help of its premium quality graphics and great dynamics.
Gamers experience exhilarating survival with weapon like assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs, and shotguns.
However, with such a wide array of weapons, sometimes players find it difficult to choose the appropriate weapon for themselves.
Players who play more in ranked mode always try to keep their stats on the better side.
This includes having a high K/D ratio and a good headshot percentage.
Players with a good K/D ratio and headshot percentage can easily attain the tag of a pro player.
Stats
Ranked Stats
Career Stats
Also read : Free Fire MAX : How to get and use Crystal Energy
Monthly Income
Also read : Which Free Fire players can get V Badge in Free Fire? Know how here?