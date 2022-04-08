Guwahati: The team behind cult-classic ‘Local Kung Fu’ films and YouTube channel ‘Heavy Budget’ are ready to release their much-anticipated comedy feature film ‘Local Utpaat’ on May 13.

The team launched the trailer of ‘Local Utpaat’ at the Gauhati Press Club on April 8. Written, edited and directed by Kenny Basumatary, ‘Local Utpaat’ is the fourth feature film from the Local Kung Fu and Heavy Budget team.

The film stars Bonny Deori, Poonam Gurung, Jonny Deori, Montu Deuri, Kenny Basumatary, Sarmistha Chakravorty, Tony Deori Basumatary, Himanshu Gogoi, Kaushik Nath, Mrigendra Konwar, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika and Yatharth Agnihotri.

Also Read: Assam: Drug peddling accused injured in police firing in Morigaon

In the film, characters Amit, Jonny and Montu live in a rented house owned by sleepwalking landlord Deben da. When Amit’s girlfriend Maya has a quarrel with her sister, it sets off a chain of hilarious events involving Amit’s disaster-prone elder brother, Maya’s national-level shooter father, a kidney dalaal, a job dalaal, Maya’s ex-boyfriend Donnie, a drunk kidney surgeon Dr Kabir Pratap Singh, useless goonda Jango and gang, and the ultra-cunning Break-Up Guru and his assistant.

‘Local Utpaat’ promises to be a full-on comedy film that you can enjoy with friends and family. Suruj Deka once again handles camera duties, the background music has been scored by bassist extraordinaire Akashdeep Gogoi, filmmaker Dhruva J Bordoloi has done the colour grading, and the soundtrack features songs by Utkal Hazowary, Bornalee Deuri, Geet Bhoirab and Kool-D.

The film, set for release across theatres in Assam and other places on May 13, was completed with the contributions of 1,200+ crowdfunders on wishberry.in.