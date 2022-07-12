The much awaiting OB35 version of the Free Fire has finally been announced and players are now just waiting for the latest update.

After several days of waiting, The release date of the OB35 patch has officially been announced.

As per the Battle in Style calendar on the Indian server, the Free Fire OB35 update will be available on July 20.

With the OB35, Garena is expected to introduce a new Clash Squad season to the game. The ranks will also be reset players will have to restart start the tier race again.

Apart from this, a new Gold Royale is expected to be released, and the current Antiquated Warrior Bundle will no longer be available.

On the release day of the Free Fire OB35 update, the servers of the are likely to be taken down.

How to level up faster in Garena Free Fire before OB35 update :

Play BR matches

Best characters that support survival gameplay

Use EXP booster cards

