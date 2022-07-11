Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, July 12, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Free Fire : OB35 release date and server downtime details in July 2022

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (July 12) Wordle 388 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also Read : What is Vitiligo? Is there a cure?

Wordle Word 388 Hints And Answer Today, July 12 :

Your first clue is that today’s Wordle starts with the letter “N”.

Next, your second hint is that today’s Wordle contains only one vowel.

Lastly, your third and final clue is that today’s Wordle is a period of darkness.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 12 July 2022 :

Also read : Bahubali Samosa Challenge : Earn Rs. 51000 by eating in 30 minutes

Wordle 388 answer today, on Thursday, 12 July 2022, is NIGHT

Also read : Most expensive things owned by Nita Ambani