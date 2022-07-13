Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, July 14, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (July 14) Wordle 390 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 390 Hints And Answer Today, July 14 :

1) The word begins with the letter L

2) The word contains the letter V

3) The word contains two vowel

4) The word ends with the letter R

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 14 July 2022 :

Wordle 390 answer today, on Thursday, 14 July 2022, is LIVER

