Finally, after weeks, the Nothing phone (1) was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 32,999.

The phone can be bought on Flipkart and with an inaugural offer, the phone’s base version is priced at Rs 29,999.

Nothing has announced an inaugural discount of Rs 3,000 for all of its three variants.

With this the phone (1) is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs 32,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

As per reports, an additional discount of Rs 2,000 can be availed with an HDFC bank offer.

However, only users who had pre-ordered the phone (1) can buy the phone immediately but for others, the sale will be live on July 21.

In terms of specifications the phone (1), it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, along with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support.

The phone (1) offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It has three storage variants which include 8GB/128GB, 8GB256GB and 12GB/256GB.

Another feature of the phone is that it comes with equal bezels on all sides which was made possible by the manufacturers by installing a curved/flexible display.

The Nothing phone (1) has two cameras on the back which include a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS and another 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor.