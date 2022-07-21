Garena Free Fire Max OB35 update is finally here and new content is all set to make its way to the game.

Here we will tell you about the update the expected size, download guide, and on.

Garena Free Fire Max Update OB35

The latest update of the game will have a new map and a few minor adjustments. However, while the update is pushed in, there might a massive maintenance break and the game can only be accessed once the servers are live.

The update will be available for both the versions of Free Fire.

The expected update size is around 400 to 500 MB for Android users and 500 to 600 MB for iOS users.

The expected server downtime are

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (UTC +5:30)

End time: 5:10 PM IST (UTC +5:30)

However, the timings are expected and not yet confirmed. Players would receive an error message during the update period and once the update is done, the game will return back to normal but with more fun.

Steps to Download Free Fire Max OB35 Update

For Android:

Open Google Play Store then search for Free Fire MAX game Selected the option suitable On the games Play Store page, click on the update/install button Wait for the installation to be completed

Once done, open and enjoy

For iOS:

Open the App Store and search for the game title (Free Fire/MAX) Select the update button to install the latest version of the game Alternative option, if you have not installed the game, install it now

That is all. Hope you enjoy a good game

