Garena is all set for the release of the Free Fire OB35 version next year and the new path will release the Advance Server.

Free Fire Advance Server OB35 APK download guide

The advanced server is said to be a unique client that allows gamers to test new features and offer thorough feedback.

The registration has begun for the OB35 update Advance Server. But, there is a catch as only a few players will be allowed to test the feature due to the limited slots.

The slots are based on registration and it is the only method to obtain an Activation Code.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today 23 July 2022 : Claim Free Rewards

The steps to obtain Activation Code in Free Fire OB35 Advance Server:

However, the test would only be limited to gamers with Android devices.

The next version is likely scheduled for 14 September 2022.

The steps are as follows:

Also Read : Free Fire MAX OB35: Maintenance and update schedule for India

Step 1: They can click on this link to access the official Free Fire Advance Server webpage

Step 2: After they land on the webpage, the user must log in or set up their profile either through Facebook or Google

Step 3: Once signed in, the site will ask for the email address of the user. Once you enter the mail address, click on the complete button. And, you are done

If the registration is successful and you are given a slot, you will receive an activation code. This code may be used to log in to the game.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 23 2022 : Grab these free FF Max diamonds, skins and more

It further needs to be mentioned that once the game server is launched, the players can down the APK from the official website.

They can then simply play with their own accounts or a guest account. In both methods, one has to use the activation code.

Also Read : BGMI Showdown Day 2 : Schedule, Groups, Maps And Day 1 Summary