A LAN event for Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be started on July 21, 2022.
The event starts on July 21, 2022, and will end on July 24, 2022, with a total of 24 teams competing against each other for a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs.
The team who will win the event will be invited to PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 After Party Showdown.
Krafton announced this in a recent video on its official YouTube channel.
BGMI Showdown Day 2 Maps
- Match 1: Group A and B – Erangel – 4:40 pm IST
- Match 2: Group A and B – Miramar – 5:25 pm IST
- Match 3: Group B and C – Sanhok – 6:10 pm IST
- Match 4: Group B and C – Erangel – 6:55 pm IST
- Match 5: Group A and C – Miramar – 7:40 pm IST
- Match 6: Group A and C – Erangel – 8:25 pm IST
Group stage teams
Group A
- 7SEA
- Global Esports
- GodLike
- Orangutan
- R Esports
- INS
- Team Kinetic
- Udog India
Group B
- Autobotz
- FS Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- OR Esports
- Reckoning Esports
- Esports Wala
- Team Soul
- TSM
Group C
- Big Brother Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- Hydra Esports
- Nigma Galaxy
- Revenant
- Skylightz
- Team Xspark
- Team XO
Winners of BGMI Showdown Day 1 Match :
The winner of the first and fourth matches were Hyderabad Hydras with 15 and 12 eliminations.
They scored 71 points in the four matches securing the third position in the overall standings. It is expected the Hyderabad Hydras will make it to the final without any pressure.
