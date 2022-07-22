A LAN event for Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be started on July 21, 2022.

The event starts on July 21, 2022, and will end on July 24, 2022, with a total of 24 teams competing against each other for a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs.

The team who will win the event will be invited to PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 After Party Showdown.

Krafton announced this in a recent video on its official YouTube channel.

BGMI Showdown Day 2 Maps

Match 1: Group A and B – Erangel – 4:40 pm IST

Match 2: Group A and B – Miramar – 5:25 pm IST

Match 3: Group B and C – Sanhok – 6:10 pm IST

Match 4: Group B and C – Erangel – 6:55 pm IST

Match 5: Group A and C – Miramar – 7:40 pm IST

Match 6: Group A and C – Erangel – 8:25 pm IST

Group stage teams

Group A

7SEA

Global Esports

GodLike

Orangutan

R Esports

INS

Team Kinetic

Udog India

Group B

Autobotz

FS Esports

Hyderabad Hydras

OR Esports

Reckoning Esports

Esports Wala

Team Soul

TSM

Group C

Big Brother Esports

Enigma Gaming

Hydra Esports

Nigma Galaxy

Revenant

Skylightz

Team Xspark

Team XO

Winners of BGMI Showdown Day 1 Match :

The winner of the first and fourth matches were Hyderabad Hydras with 15 and 12 eliminations.

They scored 71 points in the four matches securing the third position in the overall standings. It is expected the Hyderabad Hydras will make it to the final without any pressure.

