A LAN event for Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be started on July 21, 2022.

The event starts on July 21, 2022, and will end on July 24, 2022, with a total of 24 teams competing against each other for a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs.

The team who will win the event will be invited to PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 After Party Showdown.

The showdown will take place from August 18, 2022, to August 20, 2022.

Top 5 teams to look out for during BGMI Showdown 2022

5) Team XO

4) Orangutan Gaming

3) GodLike Esports

2) Team Soul

1) Global Esports

