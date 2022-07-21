A LAN event for Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be started on July 21, 2022.
The event starts on July 21, 2022, and will end on July 24, 2022, with a total of 24 teams competing against each other for a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs.
The team who will win the event will be invited to PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 After Party Showdown.
Top 5 Players
Also read : BGMI Showdown 2022: Top 5 teams to look out for
1) Jonathan
2) Goblin
3) ShadowOG
Also read : Krafton LAN event: BGMI Showdown to begin on July 21
4) Nakul
5) Mac
Also read : BGMI Showdown Day 1 : Schedule, Groups, Maps And Many More