A LAN event for Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be started on July 21, 2022.

The event starts on July 21, 2022, and will end on July 24, 2022, with a total of 24 teams competing against each other for a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs.

The team who will win the event will be invited to PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 After Party Showdown.

Krafton announced this in a recent video on its official YouTube channel.

BGMI Showdown Day 1 Map

Match 1: Group A and B – Erangel

Match 2: Group A and B – Miramar

Match 3: Group B and C – Sanhok

Match 4: Group B and C – Erangel

Match 5: Group A and C – Miramar

Match 6: Group A and C – Erangel

Also read : Krafton LAN event: BGMI Showdown to begin on July 21

Groups

Group A

7SEA

Global Esports

GodLike

Orangutan

R Esports

INS

Team Kinetic

Udog India

Group B

Autobotz

FS Esports

Hyderabad Hydras

OR Esports

Reckoning Esports

Esports Wala

Team Soul

TSM

Group C

Big Brother Esports

Enigma Gaming

Hydra Esports

Nigma Galaxy

Revenant

Skylightz

Team Xspark

Team XO

Also read : BGMI Showdown 2022: Top 5 teams to look out for