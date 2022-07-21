BGMI Showdown Day 1

A LAN event for Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be started on July 21, 2022.

The event starts on July 21, 2022, and will end on July 24, 2022, with a total of 24 teams competing against each other for a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs. 

The team who will win the event will be invited to PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 After Party Showdown.

Krafton announced this in a recent video on its official YouTube channel.

BGMI Showdown Day 1 Map

  • Match 1: Group A and B – Erangel
  • Match 2: Group A and B – Miramar
  • Match 3: Group B and C – Sanhok
  • Match 4: Group B and C – Erangel
  • Match 5: Group A and C – Miramar
  • Match 6: Group A and C – Erangel

Groups

Group A

  • 7SEA
  • Global Esports
  • GodLike
  • Orangutan
  • R Esports
  • INS
  • Team Kinetic
  • Udog India

Group B

  • Autobotz
  • FS Esports
  • Hyderabad Hydras
  • OR Esports
  • Reckoning Esports
  • Esports Wala
  • Team Soul
  • TSM

Group C

  • Big Brother Esports
  • Enigma Gaming
  • Hydra Esports
  • Nigma Galaxy
  • Revenant
  • Skylightz
  • Team Xspark
  • Team XO

