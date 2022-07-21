A LAN event for Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be started on July 21, 2022.
The event starts on July 21, 2022, and will end on July 24, 2022, with a total of 24 teams competing against each other for a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs.
The team who will win the event will be invited to PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 After Party Showdown.
Krafton announced this in a recent video on its official YouTube channel.
BGMI Showdown Day 1 Map
- Match 1: Group A and B – Erangel
- Match 2: Group A and B – Miramar
- Match 3: Group B and C – Sanhok
- Match 4: Group B and C – Erangel
- Match 5: Group A and C – Miramar
- Match 6: Group A and C – Erangel
Also read : Krafton LAN event: BGMI Showdown to begin on July 21
Groups
Group A
- 7SEA
- Global Esports
- GodLike
- Orangutan
- R Esports
- INS
- Team Kinetic
- Udog India
Group B
- Autobotz
- FS Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- OR Esports
- Reckoning Esports
- Esports Wala
- Team Soul
- TSM
Group C
- Big Brother Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- Hydra Esports
- Nigma Galaxy
- Revenant
- Skylightz
- Team Xspark
- Team XO
Also read : BGMI Showdown 2022: Top 5 teams to look out for