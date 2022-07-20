A LAN event for Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be started on July 21, 2022.

The event starts on July 21, 2022, and will end on July 24, 2022, with a total of 24 teams competing against each other for a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs.

The team who will win the event will be invited to PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 After Party Showdown.

The showdown will take place from August 18, 2022, to August 20, 2022.

Also read : Nothing Phone (1) launched in India, prices start from Rs. 32,999

Krafton announced this in a recent video on its official YouTube channel.

Krafton in the video description wrote, “You Asked, We Heard! BGMI is proud to present the FIRST EVER BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Official LAN. With 24 squads ready to face the heat, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SHOWDOWN will surely put them to the test! With 4 Days of nail-biting action to keep you on the edge of your seat, #BMSD2022 boasts a MASSIVE INR 15 Lakhs Prize Pool, meant for those who dare. The action starts 21st JULY.”

Also read : Free Fire MAX : TSG Legend’s ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

BGMI Showdown: Schedule and prize pool

The event will go on from July 21 to July 24 and the prize pool will be Rs 15 lakh.

BGMI Showdown: Participating teams

Also read : Krafton LAN event: BGMI Showdown to begin on July 21

There will be 24 teams but the names or the teams are yet to be announced.

BGMI Showdown: Where to watch

The Showdown is scheduled to be livestreamed on Loco and the official YouTube channel of Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Also read : BGMI Redeem Codes Today 20 July 2022 : Free UC, Rewards (100% Working)