Free Fire MAX is a prominent battle royale game.

The game – Free Fire MAX – has been downloaded a million times, with the help of its premium quality graphics and great dynamics.

Gamers experience exhilarating survival with weapon like assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs, and shotguns.

However, with such a wide array of weapons, sometimes players find it difficult to choose the appropriate weapon for themselves.

Also Read: Facebook users may soon be able to create multiple profiles under their accounts

Players who play more in ranked mode always try to keep their stats on the better side.

This includes having a high K/D ratio and a good headshot percentage.

Players with a good K/D ratio and headshot percentage can easily attain the tag of a pro player.

Also Read : Free Fire V Badge eligibility : Everything you need to know (July 2022)

Stats

Image source : Free Fire

Ranked Stats

Image source : Free Fire

Monthly Income

Credit : Social Blade

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today 20 July 2022 : Check Website, Steps to Redeem Codes

Youtube Channel Link

Credit : Youtube

Also read : Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 20 2022 : Grab these free FF Max diamonds, skins and more