Facebook is testing an option for users to create multiple profiles from a single account.

The feature is aimed at helping users “tailor their experience based on interests and relationships”.

Presently, Facebook prohibits users from having more than one account.

However, this new feature would let them create up to five profiles under their account.

This would enable Facebook users engage with different topics or groups of people.

Theoretically, you might have one Facebook identity that you use to interact with friends, then another for co-workers.

Facebook says that the other profiles don’t need to have the users’ real names.

However, the main profile will have the real name.

The test comes mid stiff competition that Facebook faces from rivals like TikTok.

Notably, Facebook is experiencing slow profit growth and is battling for users’ time and attention.

For many, Facebook has lost its appeal in recent times.

“Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules,” Facebook spokesperson Leonard Lam said.

Facebook says the introduction of multiple profiles will encourage more engagements on the platform.