Girl students were allegedly forced to remove their undergarments before entering a NEET exam centre in Kollam district of Kerala.

The incident took place on Sunday, but came to light only after father of a girl filed a police complaint regarding the incident.

The girl was allegedly asked to remove her bra or else she would not be allowed to take the medical admission exam.

“Is your future or innerwear big for you? Just remove it and don’t waste our time,” the girl was told, according to her father’s complaint to the police.

“Almost 90% of female students had to remove their inners and keep them in a storeroom. The candidates were mentally disturbed while writing the exam,” the girl’s father further alleged.

Also read: Court rejects bail plea of rape-accused Arunachal Pradesh BJP MLA, legislator goes into hiding

“After a security check, my daughter was told that the hook of the innerwear was detected by the metal detector, so she was asked to remove it,” the father of the girl said.

In the FIR, the father of the girl alleged that his daughter had noticed a “roomful of innerwear that was taken” from the girls, who were crying and felt “mentally tortured”.

“The mental state of these children was disturbed ad they could not attend the exam comfortably,” the FIR stated.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has taken strong note of the incident.

Kerala higher education minister R Bindu has already shot off a letter to union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the matter.

The Kerala minister has sought strong action against the agency that allegedly ‘forced’ the girl students to remove their bras before entering the NEET exam centre in Kollam district.

Also read: Assam: Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Hojai

The Kerala minister expressed “dismay and shock” at the news of “naked assault on the dignity and honour of the girl students”.

“The shame and shock of this unexpected turn of events have affected the morale and composure of the students whose performance in the test was consequently affected,” Bindu said.

“I write to place on record that we take strong exception to such inhuman behaviour from an agency that has only been entrusted with the task of conducting the examination in a fair manner,” the minister said.